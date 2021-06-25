Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lordstown Motors to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -41.31% -31.46% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 Lordstown Motors Competitors 920 2289 2607 148 2.33

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $14.11, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 4.95%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -10.56 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 39.02

Lordstown Motors’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ peers have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lordstown Motors peers beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

