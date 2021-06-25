Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $604,713.48 and $515,037.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00164123 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.89 or 1.00139877 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,778,655 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

