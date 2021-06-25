Loungers (LON:LGRS) PT Raised to GBX 340 at Berenberg Bank

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Loungers from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Loungers stock opened at GBX 274.80 ($3.59) on Wednesday. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm has a market cap of £282.33 million and a PE ratio of -25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 279.38.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

