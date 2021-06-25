Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $53,631,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 234,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,650,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 927,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $176,428,000 after buying an additional 232,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 507.0% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 200,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,041,000 after buying an additional 167,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $191.56. 69,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,811. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.93 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

