LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 218.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $191.96 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $127.24 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

