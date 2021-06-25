LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,650 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.