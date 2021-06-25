LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 797 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

