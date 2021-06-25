LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 927 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

ZBH stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.