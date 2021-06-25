LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.90. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

