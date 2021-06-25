Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-6.860 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.39.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

