Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $11.16 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $350.64 million, a P/E ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LUNA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.