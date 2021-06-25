Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE CLI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491 in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

