Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 143 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,316.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

