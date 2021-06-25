ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $120.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.