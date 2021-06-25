Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 125.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,389 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

