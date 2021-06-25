Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.27. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$24.18, with a volume of 5,802,660 shares traded.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$333,997.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64. Also, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

