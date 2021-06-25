Manz (ETR:M5Z) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.30

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €67.30 ($79.18) and last traded at €70.00 ($82.35), with a volume of 57816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €67.00 ($78.82).

The firm has a market cap of $542.09 million and a PE ratio of 45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is €53.66.

About Manz (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

