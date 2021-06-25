Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/24/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Marathon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

