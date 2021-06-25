Marcho Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Marcho Partners LLP grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,810 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up approximately 8.9% of Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $107,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Unity Software by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $22,009,859.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 953,668 shares of company stock worth $91,000,545.

Shares of U stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

