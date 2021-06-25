MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.09% of MarineMax worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

