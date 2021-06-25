Mark Hodgkins Acquires 10,000 Shares of Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) Stock

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) insider Mark Hodgkins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

LON TWD opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of £58.27 million and a P/E ratio of 37.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.87. Trackwise Designs plc has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 394.28 ($5.15).

Get Trackwise Designs alerts:

About Trackwise Designs

Trackwise Designs plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products. Its products are used in telecommunications, aerospace, marine, defense, space, scientific, industrial, security, and automotive sectors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trackwise Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trackwise Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.