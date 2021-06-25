Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Shares in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,912 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBCP stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $342.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $39.84.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

