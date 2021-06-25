Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 6,812 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of South Plains Financial worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

SPFI opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $423.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.68. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.