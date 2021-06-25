Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 300 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Employers were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter worth about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

