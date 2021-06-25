Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 1,930,950 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,930,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,401,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.68% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,962,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,706,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,293,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.40 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

