Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 3,457,141 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,457,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,574,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MILE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

MILE stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

