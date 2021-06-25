Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $26.88 Million Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.52% of BrightView worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of BrightView by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BrightView by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

BV opened at $16.78 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

