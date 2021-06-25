Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 15,574 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.87% of Forward Air worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

FWRD opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

