Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 687,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 413,857 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,352 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3,124,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

