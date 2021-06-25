Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $17.38 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of WEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of WEX opened at $198.44 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,355.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

