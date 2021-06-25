Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,316.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

