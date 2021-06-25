Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Matthews International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Matthews International by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

