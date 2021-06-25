MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.00. Approximately 24,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

MAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$196.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.78 million. On average, analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

