MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.42. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.31, with a volume of 19,133 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$475.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.60.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,029,622. Insiders have sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,491 in the last ninety days.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

