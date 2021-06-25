Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 100,000 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05.

On Thursday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $33.83. 2,103,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,583.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

