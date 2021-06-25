Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.75. 5,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,737,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Medallia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $72,787.55. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 874,532 shares in the company, valued at $25,492,607.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,140 shares of company stock worth $7,524,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.