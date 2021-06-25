Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $2,211,967.23 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,267,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,598,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74.
- On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $177.96 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
