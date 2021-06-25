Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $2,211,967.23 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,267,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,598,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,927 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $1,617,572.40.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.

On Friday, April 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,486,930.55.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $177.96 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.22 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.