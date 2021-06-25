Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.43. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

