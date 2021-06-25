Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE MDT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.43. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
