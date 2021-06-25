Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 712,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $84,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43. The company has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

