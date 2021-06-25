Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.14. 267,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

