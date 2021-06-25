Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $9.66 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,070,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 256,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 326,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,981 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,083,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,206,136. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

WMT stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.71. 390,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.02 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $388.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

