Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.04. 6,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,997. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,780 shares of company stock worth $7,224,891. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

