Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 4,183 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,169,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,567,000 after acquiring an additional 301,514 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 114.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $73.48. 8,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,342. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

