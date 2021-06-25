Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,208,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 85,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,600. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

