Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,805,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,615,000 after buying an additional 2,863,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,395. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

