Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $147.15. 14,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

