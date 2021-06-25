Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,060 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,100,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

