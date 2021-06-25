Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,252 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,089 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $18.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

