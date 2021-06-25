Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,803 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.38. 184,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,164,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.