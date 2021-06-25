Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.30. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 3,058 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.35.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently -16.31%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

